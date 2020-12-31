Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National/World
Coronavirus
Election 2020
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Trending
Data Desk
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Video Game News
Top Stories
Man gets 208 years in prison after shooting Weld County deputy
Distilleries feel panic after surprise fees from FDA; HHS says fees are mistake
Video
Coloradans scale down celebrations, gather outside for New Year’s Eve
Video
Vegas NYE: Las Vegas Raiders QB Marcus Mariota wishes a happy, safe new year
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Fire Restrictions & Bans
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Video
Video Center
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
Broncos Fit
CO Best
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
Veterans Voices
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas
Home for the Holidays
TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Email Newsletters
News Team
Advertise with us
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Coloradan
Rose Parade to celebrate life and legacy of Colorado organ donor
Video