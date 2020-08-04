city of Lafayette

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Latest
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Email Updates: Sign Up
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Back to School
Top Stories
Cardinals catcher Molina tests positive for COVID-19; names of other infected players released
Video
Top Stories
16 Colorado State student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19
Top Stories
Boulder COVID-19 cases three times higher than last month
Von Miller ‘took serious consideration’ on whether to play this season following COVID-19 battle
Watch: Broncos walk through ‘misting booth’ to fight off COVID-19
Video
JBS plans a $5 million investment for Greeley for COVID-19 relief
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Back To School
Destination Colorado
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Washington DC Bureau
Top Stories
Lafayette pays $45 thousand in ransom after cyber-attack disabled computer system
Video
Cardinals catcher Molina tests positive for COVID-19; names of other infected players released
Video
Gertie is ‘ecstatic’ after receiving hundreds of birthday cards from Coloradans for 108th birthday
16 Colorado State student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Fire Restrictions & Bans
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
Destination Colorado
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
Email Alerts
Advertise with us
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
city of Lafayette
Lafayette pays $45 thousand in ransom after cyber-attack disabled computer system
Video