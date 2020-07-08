can do colorado community challenge

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
97°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Latest
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Email Updates: Sign Up
Donate Now: Virtual Drive
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Top Stories
CDOT promoting telework through grants during COVID-19 pandemic
Top Stories
RiNo Art District Restaurants and Bars expand patios to the streets
Top Stories
US reaches 3 million COVID-19 cases, nearly double all other countries
Video
Second stimulus check: Group of economists suggests ongoing payments
Tri-County Health Department approves new mask requirements
Video
Kanye West says he no longer supports Trump and that he had coronavirus
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Destination Colorado
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Top Stories
Construction begins on 92-unit income-restricted condo building in Lincoln Park
Top Stories
‘Strike for Black Lives’ to highlight racism
Denver Public Schools asks graduating seniors, students leaving the district to return learn-at-home devices
Jeffco Public Schools to offer in-person, online options for upcoming school year
Video
JuneShine Hard Kombucha Come to Colorado
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Fire Restrictions & Bans
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
Destination Colorado
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
Email Alerts
Advertise with us
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
can do colorado community challenge
CDOT promoting telework through grants during COVID-19 pandemic