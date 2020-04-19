Bob Lazier

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Live Blog
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Stimulus Check FAQ
Stay-At-Home Order
Unemployment: How to File
Restaurants: Takeout & Delivery
Stores with Senior Hours
Email Updates: Sign Up
Donate Now: Virtual Drive
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Top Stories
Temporary health center for kids opens at Brighton High School
Top Stories
Over 43,000 US millionaires to get ‘stimulus’ averaging $1.6 million each, committee finds
Video
Experts say grocery stores may need to ban customers from coming inside amid COVID-19
This is where all 50 states stand on reopening
Guidance issued to realtors over latest COVID-19 restrictions
Video
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Coronavirus
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Top Stories
Georgia high school seniors expelled after posting racist viral video to social media
Top Stories
Temporary health center for kids opens at Brighton High School
Remembering Columbine: Virtual Day of Service
Oklahoma City remembers bombing 25 years later
Video
Over 43,000 US millionaires to get ‘stimulus’ averaging $1.6 million each, committee finds
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Ski Reports
Avalanche Forecast & Warnings
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV apps
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Advertise with us
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch
Watch
FOX31 Morning News
Bob Lazier
Bob Lazier, Indy 500 Starter and 1981 Rookie of the Year, dies at 81