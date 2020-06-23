Beta Nightclub

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Latest
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Email Updates: Sign Up
Donate Now: Virtual Drive
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Top Stories
Metro-area teens raise $44,000, donate supplies to Colorado health care workers
Video
Top Stories
LoDo nightclub shut down for social distancing violations
Video
Top Stories
Gov. Polis signs COVID-19 economic recovery bills into law
Video
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tested positive for COVID-19 in Serbia
COVID-19 data report: Colorado the 6th least prepared state for 2nd wave of cases
Extra $600 unemployment pay set to end next month
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Destination Colorado
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Top Stories
How to avoid delays in receiving unemployment benefits
Video
Top Stories
New way to dine outside: Denver approves first communal patio
Video
Wyoming state line fireworks sales are soaring
Video
Arapahoe County residents urged to lock vehicles after significant uptick in break-ins
Police union rep calls for Aurora councilmember’s resignation after controversial Facebook post
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Fire Restrictions & Bans
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
Destination Colorado
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Advertise with us
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch
Watch
FOX31 News at 10:00
Beta Nightclub
LoDo nightclub shut down for social distancing violations
Video