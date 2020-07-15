arapahoe sheriff

Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Latest
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Email Updates: Sign Up
Donate Now: Virtual Drive
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Top Stories
36 students from Illinois high school test positive for COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
What science says about kids, COVID-19 and schools
Video
Top Stories
Lakewood Cultural Center provides ‘Hope’ with new public art installation
As Coloradans push their vacations back, some employers push for new PTO policies
Video
Customers will be required to wear masks inside all King Soopers, City Market stores starting July 22
Louisiana man refuses to wear mask at Walmart, hits officer with vehicle, report says
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Destination Colorado
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Top Stories
90s return with scattered afternoon t-storms on Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Photo Gallery: Sunset paints Colorado skies with color on Wednesday night
Gallery
36 students from Illinois high school test positive for COVID-19
Video
‘Magic School Bus’ author Joanna Cole dies at age 75
Denver DACA recipients react to new developments in DC
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Fire Restrictions & Bans
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
Destination Colorado
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
Email Alerts
Advertise with us
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
arapahoe sheriff
Problem Solvers investigation finds loophole in Colorado’s bad cop tracking database
Video