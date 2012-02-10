Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
Latest
Maps & Data: Colorado Cases
Stay-At-Home Orders
Restaurants: Takeout & Delivery
Stores with Senior Hours
Email Updates: Sign Up
Donate Now: Virtual Drive
Community Resources
Tell Me Something Good
Top Stories
Daughter says ailing mom was told to return to work at JBS despite COVID-19 symptoms
Video
Top Stories
Vulnerable Coloradans can refuse return-to-work offers and continue receiving unemployment benefits, state says
Video
Denver implements policy that charges inmates for replacement masks
Video
Health department orders Centennial restaurant to close after issuing several warnings
Morgan County now has highest COVID-19 infection rate in Colorado
Video
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Coronavirus
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Top Stories
Friends serenade Denver mom, 34, as she nears end-of-life from stage 4 cancer
Top Stories
Weather at Home: Snowstorm in a jar
Video
Tri-County Health offices in Aurora vandalized 5 times
Video
Daughter says ailing mom was told to return to work at JBS despite COVID-19 symptoms
Video
Denver implements policy that charges inmates for replacement masks
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Ski Reports
Avalanche Forecast & Warnings
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
NFL Draft
Senior Superstar
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
About
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV apps
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Advertise with us
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Watch
Watch
FOX31 News at 9:00
tag
Posted:
Feb 10, 2012 / 08:17 AM MST
/
Updated:
Feb 10, 2012 / 08:17 AM MST
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction