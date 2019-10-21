Sponsored Content: Strategic Wealth Designers

Founded in 2002 by Matt Dicken, Strategic Wealth Designers is an independent financial services firm based out of Louisville.

As a fiduciary and privately owned, we are free to offer our clients what is best for them and their unique retirement situation. The team behind Strategic Wealth Designers is made up of qualified financial professionals who are passionate about helping individuals and families achieve their ideal retirement. Whether you need advice on rising taxes or appropriate risk tolerance for your situation, we can help you on the path to achieving your retirement goals.