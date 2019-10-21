Sponsored Content: Strategic Wealth Designers

SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored Content: Brought to you by Strategic Wealth Designers

We Aren’t Like Other Financial Planners

Founded in 2002 by Matt Dicken, Strategic Wealth Designers is an independent financial services firm based out of Louisville.

As a fiduciary and privately owned, we are free to offer our clients what is best for them and their unique retirement situation. The team behind Strategic Wealth Designers is made up of qualified financial professionals who are passionate about helping individuals and families achieve their ideal retirement. Whether you need advice on rising taxes or appropriate risk tolerance for your situation, we can help you on the path to achieving your retirement goals.

 
GET IN TOUCH WITH US

Read Matt’s Latest Book

In today’s uncertain economic times, to be successful you need to truly understand your options in retirement, ways to reduce risk, minimize taxes and generate income that you can pass onto heirs and beneficiaries. This book is a great place to start to learn some no-nonsense, proven strategies and ideas honed from years of helping people achieve their retirement goals.

 
REQUEST YOUR FREE COPY
 

Strategic Wealth Designers: Financial planning mistakes to avoid

Other /

Strategic Wealth Designers: Taxes and cryptocurrency

Other /

Strategic Wealth Designers: Current state of the Colorado housing market

Other /

How to start estate planning

News /

Strategic Wealth Designers: How can you tell how much risk you have in your portfolio?

Other /

Strategic Wealth Designers: 3 questions to ask a financial advisor to make sure they are right for you

Other /

Strategic Wealth Designers: Is diversifying your portfolio always the right move?

Other /

Strategic Wealth Designers: What to expect when you’re expecting

Other /

Strategic Wealth Designers: How to get started with a retirement plan

Other /

Strategic Wealth Designers: 3 ways to ensure you build your nest egg in 2021

Other /

Strategic Wealth Designers: What to expect for investors in 2021

Other /

Strategic Wealth Designers: The stimulus has arrived, now what?

Other /

Strategic Wealth Designers: Markets & economy disparity

Other /

Strategic Wealth Designers: The future of shopping

Other /

Strategic Wealth Designers: Christmas economy amid the pandemic

Other /

Strategic Wealth Designers: Colorado reverses course on opening economy

Other /

Biden presidency affect on economy

News /

Strategic Wealth Designers: Election and the markets

Other /

Strategic Wealth Designers: Stock market slamming down to close month

Other /

Strategic Wealth Designers: What happens to the economy if a second wave hits in the winter?

Other /