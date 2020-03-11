Zanusso rewriting record books in freshman season with Pioneers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- She’s just a freshman, but Anna Zanusso’s golf career at Denver is off to a record-setting start.

“She was one of the best in the world when she got here, but when I saw her in person hit a golf ball and compete for us, I knew she was a special player,” says Denver women’s golf coach Lindsay Kuhle.

Zanusso came to DU from Italy, choosing a University in the U.S. because it gave her the opportunity to study business while also playing at the highest levels of golf. In February, just a few months into her career as a Pioneer, she had the round of her life at the Westbrook Invitational in Arizona.

“I started pretty good, two pars and two birdies in the first four holes,” Anna remembers. “And I said okay, let’s just keep doing that.”

“After five holes she came up to me and said Coach I’m feeling really weird,” adds Kuhle. “I was thinking to myself, it’s because you’re in the zone.”

She stayed in the zone for a full round of 18. Zanusso’s birdie on the final hole cemented her day in the record books.

“We’re just trying to be calm, cool, collected on the side,” says Kuhle. “We’re not showing any emotion. She made it and we were just screaming, went wild.”

Anna shot a 61, tying the NCAA women’s record for the lowest score in a round ever. She also set new Denver program lows for 18 holes, 36 holes, and 54 holes.

“We were so happy, we just double checked the score just to be sure it was real,” says Anna.

And this is just the beginning. In April, she gets to play a course most golfers only dream about. She earned a coveted invite to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in just the second year of the event.

“I started crying because I really want to play in that tournament,” she says of finding out she was going to Augusta. “Then all my teammates were with me. It’s going to be the best tournament of my life probably.”