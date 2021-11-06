Wyoming picks up 1st conference win, 31-17 over rival Rams

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Levi Williams threw for two touchdowns, Titus Swen led Wyoming’s crushing rushing attack with 166 yards and the Cowboys beat Colorado State 31-17 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Williams only had 92 yards passing but threw a pair of second-half touchdowns, including a 15-yarder to Isaiah Neyor that gave the Cowboys a 30-10 lead midway through the fourth quarter and sent them on their way to their first Mountain West Conference win this season.

Todd Centeio threw two touchdown passes to Dante Wright for the Rams but was also intercepted twice.

