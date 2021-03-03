Worth the wait: CSU freshman soccer player takes 7 months to join Rams

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Coming from a foreign country into the United States hasn’t been easy because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also made it more difficult for student athletes from across the world to play their respective sports at the college level in the U.S.

For Colorado State freshman Junis Andersson, she came from Sweden to join the Rams soccer team.

“I was supposed to come here in mid-July 2020. Everything got postponed, and my VISA interview got postponed so many times. I think it was around 10 times,” said Andersson, CSU midfielder. “I finally got my interview and when I was supposed to come here in mid-January, my flight got cancelled.”

It took seven long months, but Andersson is finally with her new team.

“I am proud of her for sticking with us and sticking with the whole process,” said Bill Hempen, CSU soccer head coach. “We have all dealt with so many different things, then throw in coming from a foreign country to our country is yet another challenge.”

The waiting game wasn’t what she wanted, but Andersson started her freshman year at CSU online and was patient. The Linköping, Sweden player even got the chance to play soccer with her hometown team.

“I just tried to think about what’s going to happen when I finally come here and that would be so much fun.” said Andersson. “I was just excited for that, and it was good I could play soccer at home.”

Colorado State soccer will start the regular season this Friday at home against the University of New Mexico.