DENVER (KDVR) — World Series Game 3 has been postponed tonight due to rain in Philadelphia and will be played on Tuesday. The game, and the entire adjusted World Series schedule, will be broadcast on FOX31.

Tonight’s TV schedule for both FOX31 KDVR and Channel 2 KWGN will now be changed because the game is not being played.

The series between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies is tied at 1-1 going into Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.

Updated World Series schedule

An updated schedule for the World Series shifts games this week, and puts potential Games 6 and 7 on the weekend. All games will be broadcast on FOX31.

Tuesday, Nov. 1 World Series Game 3 Wednesday, Nov. 2 World Series Game 4 Thursday, Nov. 3 World Series Game 5 Saturday, Nov. 5* World Series Game 6 (*if necessary) Sunday, Nov. 6* World Series Game 7 (*if necessary)

FOX31: New schedule for Mon. Oct. 31

5:00 p.m. FOX31 News at 5 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Judge Judy

6:30 p.m. Judge Judy

7:00 p.m. 9-1-1

8:00 p.m. The Cleaning Lady

9:00 p.m. FOX31 News at 9 p.m.

9:30 p.m. FOX31 News at 9:30 p.m.

10:00 p.m. FOX31 News at 10 p.m.

Channel 2: New schedule for Mon. Oct. 31

5:00 p.m. FOX31 News at 5 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Jeopardy!

6:30 p.m. Wheel of Fortune

7:00 p.m. 2 Prime News

8:00 p.m. World’s Funniest Animals

9:00 p.m. 13 Scariest Movies of All Time

10:00 p.m. Two and a Half Men

10:30 p.m. Two and a Half Men

11:00 p.m. Colorado Sports Night