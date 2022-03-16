DENVER (KDVR) — The 2022 March Madness NCAA Tournament tips off Wednesday with the first four round.

The Colorado State University men’s basketball was invited to the tournament as a 6 seed. The Rams will face the 11-seeded Michigan Wolverines on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m. on CBS.

The Rams enter the game with a 25-5 record, and Michigan has a 17-14 record.

CSU is 4-11 overall in tournament appearances, the last victory coming in 2013 when the team beat Missouri in the opening round, according to CSU.

If CSU wins the first round on Thursday, the team will face either 3-seed Tennessee or 14-seed Longwood.