

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Jennifer Kupcho took the last victory leap into Poppie’s Pond, ending the tournament best known as the Dinah Shore’s half-century run at Mission Hills.

Six strokes ahead entering the round, Kupcho shot a 2-over 74 for a two-stroke victory over Jessica Korda in The Chevron Championship.

“I think it’s surreal,” Kupcho said. “To be a major winner is really special and to be the last person here at Mission Hills to jump into Poppie’s Pond, it’s all really special.”

Kupcho finished at 14-under 274 for her first LPGA Tour title. Seven strokes ahead of Korda and defending champion Patty Tavatanakit at 18 under after holing birdie putts over 30 feet on the par-4 fourth and par-3 fifth, Kupcho played the final 13 holes in 4 over.

“To just be able to (win) quickly after my wedding and be able to celebrate with my husband and have him here, it’s really special,” Kupcho said. “I didn’t see him coming across the bridge. He picked me up. I don’t think he’s ever picked me up, so that was pretty cool.”

The event that started in 1972 and became a major in 1983 is moving to Houston next year after failing to attract a sponsor to keep it in the desert.

“Honestly, I came out just trying to shoot a couple under,” Kupcho said. “I mean, I had a six-stroke lead and I shot 8 under yesterday, so I figured if someone can do that, then they deserve to be in a playoff. That was my mentality and what I was fighting for all day. Obviously, didn’t get there, but still pulled it out.”