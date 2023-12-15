GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Watch parties are planned Saturday morning for the Colorado School of Mines Division II football championship game.

Bars and restaurants in downtown Golden plan to have their flatscreen televisions set to the game, which will be played in McKinley, Texas.

No. 1 School of Mines plays No. 2 Harding University, out of Arkansas.

Over at the Golden Mill, staff said special amenities are being offered.

“We are gonna have a huge LCD screen out in the yard over here and hopefully watch the School of Mines win,” said Danielle Quigley, with the Golden Mill.

Kickoff, locally, is set for 11 a.m.