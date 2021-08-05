Watch: Hall of Fame coverage from Canton

CANTON, Ohio (KDVR) — It’s the kickoff to a major weekend for Broncos fans, with big names including Steve Atwater, John Lynch and Peyton Manning getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

Manning and Lynch are part of the 2021 class that will be inducted on Sunday. Atwater is a part of the 2020 class that will also get formally inducted this weekend on Saturday.

Manning tops off a list of talented players to get inducted, including Calvin Johnson, Charles Woodson, Alan Faneca, Drew Pearson and coach Tom Flores.

The weekend festivities kicks off (literally) with the Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys.

You can re-watch coverage on what’s happening all weekend in Canton on FOX31 NOW in the player above.