University of Northern Colorado’s spring football schedule released by Big Sky Conference

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Sometimes, waiting it the hardest part, but first-year University of Northern Colorado head coach Ed McCaffrey finally has a date for his coaching debut.

Wednesday, the Big Sky Conference released its 2021 spring football schedule. It includes six conference games, with a built-in pair of byes in case a game needs to be rescheduled.

“There are lot of hurdles between now and then, but we are excited that we are going to have a season,” said McCaffrey. “It was really, really hard having a season postponed. Guys are watching games every weekend, wanting to be out there. We are all excited to know that there is a season on the horizon.”

Northern Colorado will open at Idaho on Feb. 27, 2021. The season-opener will not only be Coach McCaffrey’s debut but UNC football’s first-ever trip to the Kibbie Dome.

IT'S HERE! The 2021 #BigSkyFB Spring Schedule. Mark your calendars! It's time to play football 🏈



Read More 👉https://t.co/Dj7j1EQFlk pic.twitter.com/83c9VizxTB — Big Sky Football (@BigSkyFB) November 4, 2020

Northern Colorado concluded its fall camp at the end of October and will return to the practice field in January to prepare for the spring.

At this time it is still to be determined if fans will be able to attend games this spring in Greeley.

Feb. 27 – at Idaho

March 6 – vs Southern Utah

March 13 – at Montana State

March 20 – bye

March 27 – vs Idaho State

April 3 – at Weber State

April 10 – vs Northern Arizona

April 17 – bye