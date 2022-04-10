DENVER (KDVR) — Number nine is divine. The University of Denver Pios defeated Minnesota State in the NCAA National Championship, bringing the trophy back to its well-deserved home of Denver.

DU clinched their ninth title in the Frozen Four final in Boston on Saturday night with a victory score of 5-1.

DU was in pursuit of the title facing the aggressive Minnesota State Mavericks who had won 18 straight games previously.

The Mavericks were the first to score almost 14 minutes into the first period. The team would lead through the third.

However, senior Ryan Barrow and sophomore Mike Benning responded each scoring a goal less than three minutes apart to give DU the lead.

Freshman Massimo Rizzo, senior Brett Stapley and senior Cameron Wright added another goal each delivering DU their sweet victory. All five goals were scored within the last 15 minutes of the game.

“Sometimes it takes all 60 minutes and we utilize the last 20 to our fullest advantage. It takes a full team and we utilize our goaltender to the extreme, so it’s a total and complete win. The end of the day, the scoreboard says what it does,” said DU Coach David Carle.

The team has won its first championship since 2017 and improved to 9-3 in title games.

The Pios made history tying the record for most NCAA hockey championships with the Minnesota Wolverines who have also won nine titles.

The wins piled on for the Pios, as the Denver Hockey Twitter account tweeted, “No practice on Monday.” A much-deserved celebration for the boys in crimson and gold will be held at Magness Arena on Tuesday at 6 p.m.