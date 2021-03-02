University of Colorado announces 2021 football schedule

Handlers guide University of Colorado mascot Ralphie on traditional run around the gridiron before facing USC Trojans in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Boulder, Colo. USC won 38-24. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — The University of Colorado (CU) and the Pac-12 Conference released its schedule for football games for the 2021 season. The schedule will feature four league home games along with seven games in Colorado for the ninth time in 10 seasons.

The Buffs will open the season at home on Sept. 3 against Northern Colorado, which will mark the debut of University of Northern Colorado (UNC) head coach and former Denver Bronco Ed McCaffrey.

Colorado will then host Texas A&M in Denver at Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 11.

CU says they are preparing several scenarios for fan attendance this fall, which will depend on the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidelines.

2021 Colorado football schedule:

Friday, Sept. 3 vs. Northern Colorado

Saturday, Sept. 11 vs. Texas A&M in Denver

Saturday, Sept. 18 vs. Minnesota

Saturday, Sept. 25 at Arizona State

Saturday, Oct. 2 vs. Southern California

Saturday, Oct. 9 – Bye

Saturday, Oct. 16 vs. Arizona

Saturday, Oct. 23 at California

Saturday, Oct. 30 at Oregon

Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Oregon State

Saturday, Nov. 13 at UCLA

Saturday, Nov. 20 vs. Washington

Friday, Nov. 26 at Utah