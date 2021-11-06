Tradition is everything to Mines running back Michael Zeman

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — Michael Zeman is a name you’ll hear often over the speakers at Colorado School of Mines football games. The running back has over 1,000 rushing yards this season with 13 touchdowns.

“It’s easy to play the way I want to play when I have all the guys around me. My offensive line is going to give me those chances, and I’d run behind those guys any day of the week,” said Michael Zeman, Holy Family standout.

Zeman’s love for his offensive line might be a big reason the redshirt senior is returning next season after getting an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic.

“It’s interesting because a lot of my roommates and friends, this is going to be their last year. They are getting jobs and graduating,” said Zeman. “It’s tough knowing the guys I’ve played with the last five years are leaving, but I am excited knowing that I get one more year with the other guys on the team.”

It’s a tradition for a Zeman to be on campus at Mines.

“My older sister went here, and then we all just followed suit. She’s the role model,” said Zeman.

Both of his sisters ran track for the Orediggers.



“I don’t know how many times I would just race my sister at track practice or in the back yard. It was always competition orientated,” said Zeman.

The family affair extended to his football family as Zeman and the Orediggers only have one loss on the season.

“We are still in the driver’s seat, and we can still accomplish everything we want to,” said Zeman. “We may have lost the perfect season, but at the end of the day, it’s just one hiccup. We still have a chance to take first in our region, get that bye week in the first week and move on and win the RMAC and move on to that championship goal.”

Mines sits at the top of super region four in the Division II regional rankings.