Top 2023 football recruit in Colorado begins crucial part of young career

DENVER (KDVR) — What more could you want in a young quarterback?

“He is super big, athletic, powerful, great arm, but the biggest thing with him is that when your best player is your hardest worker? That is going to bode really well, and for him, that’s what he is,” said Tim Jenkins, CEO of Jenkins elite.

Honestly, you couldn’t ask for more when it comes to Brayden Dorman. Ever since he was in seventh grade, Tim Jenkins has been by his side, coaching him on the football field.

“Everyone knows him now as Brayden Dorman, but I knew him as the little pup who could barely find his footing,” said Jenkins.

Soon to be entering his junior year of high school, the 6-foot-5, four-star quarterback is entering a crucial part of his football career.

“I am super excited for the summer, and obviously it’s something myself and others missed out on because of COVID,” said Brayden Dorman, Vista Ridge product. “I am ready to get up to some schools and meet up with some coaches, I am excited for that.”

The Vista Ridge product already has offers from Iowa State, Colorado, Colorado State, Oregon State, Kansas, and Middle Tennessee. He’s the number one recruit in the state of Colorado for the 2023 class and sports a pro style that has him top 10 in the country.

“I am the only Brayden Dorman here, so that’s unique from everybody else,” said Dorman. “I am not trying to implement someone else’s game into my game, and I’m more pro-style.”

Out at Jenkins Elite, they know what Brayden is capable of.

“The focus is more on we need to get him to the right environment because he really is a kid who should be going out and hugging Roger Goodell someday,” said Jenkins.

Brayden will enter his junior year at Vista Ridge this upcoming school year.