Todd Helton selected into National College Baseball Hall of Fame, played 3 seasons at Tennessee

DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 24: Todd Helton #17 of the Colorado Rockies runs to first as he singles against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Coors Field on September 24, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Rocky and University of Tennessee baseball player Todd Helton has been selected for induction into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.

Helton is one of 14 members to be selected into the class of 2021. The ceremony will be held virtually on June 26.

During his time with the Volunteers, Helton was a top hitter and pitcher. He still sits atop Tennessee’s record book in career home runs (38), RBI (238), walks (147) and saves (23). He also holds single-season records for runs batted in (92 in 1995), earned run average (0.89 in 1994) and saves (12 in 1995).

Helton was named the 1995 National Player of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Helton was also named the 1995 SEC Player of the Year, a two-time first-team All-American (1994, 1995) and a Freshman All-American (1993).

Helton was selected eighth overall by the Colorado Rockies in 1995. He would finish his MLB career with five MLB All-Star appearances (2000-04), three Gold Gloves and four Sliver Slugger Awards.