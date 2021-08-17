Tim Tebow released by the Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Florida — (KDVR) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have released Tim Tebow during the first cut day for NFL teams.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Tebow shared, “Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I’ve never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I’m grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream…Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey. And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28.”

Tebow, 33, signed a one-year deal in May. The former quarterback moved to tight end.

Tebow hasn’t played football since the 2015 NFL preseason and has spent the last six years as a minor league baseball player in the New York Mets organization and broadcaster for ESPN. He was drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos in 2010, leading them to a wild card playoff win the following season. He would play three seasons for the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

As a starting quarterback, Tebow has an 8-6 record. He has never played tight end in his football career.