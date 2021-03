DENVER (KDVR) — The idea of using meditation in big-time college sports came about five years ago, when a group of former NFL players from the University of Wisconsin attended a training session designed to improve focus and mindfulness.

Included in that group was former Broncos running back Montee Ball. What took hold that weekend is providing unique results today.

For more information on McGeehee and his program go to: https://www.chadmcgeehee.com/