DENVER (KDVR) – Baseball is back.

Colorado-based author Mark Stevens is taking America’s pastime to another level, what if a pitcher can throw a 110-mph fastball.

His recent novel, “The Fireballer,” was released on Jan. 1 and focuses on a pitcher from Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver, who essentially turns hitters into helpless victims.

FOX31 and Channel 2’s Bruce Haertl caught up with Stevens as the baseball season gets in top gear.

Mark read more than 20 baseball books and poured through podcasts and videos to make sure he nailed the facts for a true baseball fan. He dives into the unwritten rules of baseball – particularly the dilemma about what to do with a pitcher who can throw a 110-mph fastball, essentially turning hitters into helpless victims.