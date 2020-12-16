The Denver Outlaws future thrown into the lurch after lacrosse league merger

DENVER, CO – JULY 25: Jeremy Sieverts #20 of the Denver Outlaws in action against Joe Fletcher #17 of the New York Lizards at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on July 25, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday, the Premier Lacrosse League and Major League Lacrosse announced joint operations. The move consolidates outdoor lacrosse into a single entity that will operate under the banner of the Premier Lacrosse League

As part of the merger, the PLL will expand to include the MLL’s Boston Cannons as the league’s eighth club.

That leaves the rest of the teams as “options for future expansion,” according to their press release Wednesday. That includes the Chesapeake Bayhawks, Connecticut Hammerheads, Denver Outlaws, New York Lizards.

The Denver Outlaws joined the MLL in 2006, winning three championships.