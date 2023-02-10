DENVER (KDVR) — If you are making plans for The Big Game and trying to figure out what time it starts, we have everything you need to know.
You can watch Super Bowl LVII on FOX31. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Here is our full lineup on FOX31 for Super Bowl Sunday:
- 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.: FOX31 Morning News
- 9:00 a.m.: Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special
- 10:00 a.m.: Road to the Super Bowl
- 11:00 a.m.: Super Bowl LVII Pregame
- 4:30 p.m. Super Bowl LVII
- 8:30 p.m. Next Level Chef
- 9:30 p.m. FOX31 News
- 11 p.m. FOX31 Sports Zone
The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.