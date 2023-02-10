DENVER (KDVR) — If you are making plans for The Big Game and trying to figure out what time it starts, we have everything you need to know.

You can watch Super Bowl LVII on FOX31. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here is our full lineup on FOX31 for Super Bowl Sunday:

6 a.m. – 9 a.m.: FOX31 Morning News

9:00 a.m.: Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special

10:00 a.m.: Road to the Super Bowl

11:00 a.m.: Super Bowl LVII Pregame

4:30 p.m. Super Bowl LVII

8:30 p.m. Next Level Chef

9:30 p.m. FOX31 News

11 p.m. FOX31 Sports Zone

Schedule for Super Bowl Sunday 2023 on FOX31 Denver (KDVR).

The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.