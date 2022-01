TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 12: An NFL logo as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on October 12, 2008 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — After a a wild weekend for the NFL playoffs, many people are wagering bets on the Super Bowl.

The AFC and NFC championship games will take place next weekend.

AFC Championship:

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs

1 p.m. MST, Jan. 30

CBS

NFC Championship:

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

4:30 p.m. MST, Jan. 30 FOX31

So when is the 2022 Super Bowl? It will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles at 4:30 p.m. MST.