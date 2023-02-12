DENVER (KDVR) — The Big Game is Sunday afternoon. While some people will be watching to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, others will be watching for the halftime performance.

Rihanna will be performing the halftime show. It will be her first live event in seven years.

“It’s gonna be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together. And you only have 13 minutes — that’s the challenge — so you’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes. So it’s difficult, but some songs we have to lose because of that. And that’s going to be OK, but I think we did a pretty good job at narrowing it down,” Rihanna said during media availability.

What Rihanna song lyrics are being Googled?

Google Trends put together a list of the most-searched Rihanna Lyrics since 2004 ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Here are the top five:

Top-searched Super Bowl halftime performers since 2004

Here is a look at the top-searched Super Bowl halftime performers since 2004, according to Google Trends:

Beyonce

Madonna

Justin Timberlake 2018

Kendrick Lamar

Shakira

You can watch Super Bowl LVII on FOX31. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.