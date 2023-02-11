HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — A local high school graduate will be playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game Sunday.

“I’m always nervous ’cause I want him to be safe and play his best and our family is super excited too,” Christian Elliss’ wife Kaysie said.

Kaysie told FOX31 that Elliss was born in Detroit and then moved to Utah where he went to middle school plus two years of high school before moving to Colorado and going to Valor Christian High School.

“Valor just posted he’s the first Valor grad to play in a Super Bowl,” Kaysie said.

Elliss played football all four years at the University of Idaho after graduating from Valor.

From there she said he played for a few different NFL teams before settling in with the Eagles for his first full season as a linebacker.

“Christian loved his time in Colorado. He loved going to Valor, it helped him develop his faith which is one of the most important things in his life,” Kaysie said.

