These former Colorado athletes are playing in Super Bowl LVI

DENVER (KDVR) — The Big Game is on Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams are the favorites to defeat the Cincinnati Bengal on LA’s home turf of SoFi Stadium.

There are two former University of Colorado football players on the active roster for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chidobe Awuzie

Chidobe Awuzie is listed as a cornerback for the Bengals. He joined the team as an unrestricted free agent in March of 2021 after spending his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, according to the Bengals.

Awuzie played at CU from 2013-2016.

CU said he finished his college career with:

273 tackles, 22nd all-time at Colorado

226 unassisted tackles, the seventh-highest figure

26 tackles for loss, the most by a defensive back,

Nine quarterback sacks

Awuzie currently has a contract with the Bengals through the 2023 season.

Josh Tupou

Josh Tupou is listed as a defensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals. He signed with the team in 2017 as a college free agent. The Bengals said Tupou returned to the team this season after opting out of last season due to COVID-19.

Tupou played at CU from 2012-2016.

Here’s a look at his college career, according to CU:

Played four seasons- 2012-2014 and 2016.

He did not play in 2015 because he was redshirted

Played in 46 games with 45 starts

Had 49 tackles in 2016, including seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks

The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 4:30 p.m. MST.