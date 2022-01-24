Super Bowl Saturday? There’s a petition in the works

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – FEBRUARY 02: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after his team won Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Seahawks beat the Broncos 43-8. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Some people watch the Super Bowl for the game, some watch for the ads, and others watch for the halftime show. Since the game is played on a Sunday night, it can be tough for a lot of people to get up for work on Monday morning.

Does that mean the Super Bowl should be moved to Saturday?

A change.org petition has received just under 100,000 signatures to move Super Bowl 56 to Saturday instead of Sunday.

Organizer Frank Ruggeri started a petition two years ago to try and change the Super Bowl to Saturday instead of Sunday.

“It will get more money. and get more visitors to the game. NFL will get more television views because most government jobs have Sunday off. It will let more children enjoy their beloved game on TV or at venue. Most of the football playoff games are on Saturday anyway,” shared Ruggeri.

So when is the 2022 Super Bowl? It will take place on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles at 4:30 p.m. MST.