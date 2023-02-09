PHOENIX, Ariz. (KDVR) — Pop icon Rihanna took center stage Thursday in her only media availability before her headlining halftime performance at Super Bowl 57.

While the game is the big event on Sunday, for many, the draw will be Rihanna’s first live event in seven years. Since then, she’s become a self-made billionaire, businesswoman and mother, and she was nominated for an Academy Award for her song “Lift Me Up” in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

She’s done it all, and it’s a tall task for her this coming Sunday — and not because she’s performing in front of 70,000 people and 100 million at home. It’s because she has 17 years’ worth of work that she’s got to condense down to 13 minutes.

“That’s what this show’s gonna be. It’s gonna be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together. And you only have 13 minutes — that’s the challenge — so you’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes. So it’s difficult, but some songs we have to lose because of that. And that’s going to be OK, but I think we did a pretty good job at narrowing it down,” Rihanna said during media availability.

If she decides to go over 13 minutes, it’s not likely anyone at State Farm Stadium or at home will mind.

And by the way, there’s a football game set for Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.