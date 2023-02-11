LONE TREE, Colo. (KDVR) — Jack Stoll’s parents, MG and Chris headed to Arizona on Friday to watch their son play in his first Super Bowl.

“No more Broncos, it’s the Philadelphia Eagles,” MG said.

Stoll’s parents told FOX31 and Channel 2 that their son started playing football as a little kid for local pee wee football teams. They said from there he played for Regis Jesuit High School and then graduated with a full ride to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“He went undrafted then made the decision to go with the Eagles and has loved it ever since,” MG said.

Stoll currently plays tight end for the team.

“When Jack was younger, he was obsessed with Donovan McNabb and would wear that jersey everywhere and it has come full circle,” MG said.

His parents were rooting in the stands at every game this season.

“When you go to every game that’s 20-plus games and traveling every weekend – when they have a bye week we are very happy,” Chris said.

This is now Stoll’s second season playing for the Eagles. The proud parents headed out to Arizona Friday and are staying at the Eagles’ hotel.

“We are super proud. It’s one of those things when you see your kid succeed at something they are passionate about, it just brings you so much joy,” Chris said.

You can watch Super Bowl LVII on FOX31. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles.