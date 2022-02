ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed.

Officials say the incident began around 11:00 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing in the area of Sister Bar in downtown Albuquerque at Central Ave. and 4th St. More stabbings would occur at Central and Harvard Dr., Central and Pennsylvania St., and Central and Domingo.