DIVIDE, Colo. (KDVR) — The wolves have predicted the winner of this year’s Super Bowl. Or, rather, a wolf has.

Chakra, a wolf at the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, made her choice in a video posted by the organization.

A choice of two papers with the two team logos were presented to Chakra: on the left was the logo for the Kansas City Chiefs and on the right was the logo for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chakra leaped toward the paper for the Philadelphia Eagles and tore it up, predicting that they would be the victorious team in Glendale, Arizona this Sunday.

If the Eagles do win, it will be the third correct Super Bowl prediction in a row for Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center. In 2022, a wolf correctly predicted the LA Rams would be victorious and in 2021 another wolf also rightly predicted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the winners.

Both NFL teams have recent experience with winning The Big Game: the Chiefs, with their win against the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 and the Eagles with their win against the New England Patriots in 2017.

However, betting odds are in line with Chakra’s prediction with the Eagles as the favorites to make a victory trip to Walt Disney World.

If you would rather not watch either team compete and would like a furry friend alternative – The Puppy Bowl also airs on Sunday and will feature four pups from Denver-area shelters.

Super Bowl LVII will air on FOX31 starting at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.