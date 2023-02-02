INDIANAPOLIS – After 18 weeks of the regular season and three playoff rounds, only two teams are left standing.

The Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The Chiefs are playing in the NFL’s final game for the third time in the last four years, while the Eagles are back for the second time in five years.

“Big Game Bound” will have the matchup covered from every angle with daily streams hosted by Chris Hagan and Jarrett Payton from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center at 1 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Hagan will be at State Farm Stadium and joined by reporters from Nexstar stations all across the country for one final preview at 12 p.m. ET.