DENVER (KDVR) — If you are making plans for The Big Game and trying to figure out what time it starts or how you can watch it, we have everything you need to know.

From the pregame show to kickoff time, we have you covered.

5 things to know for The Big Game

Here are five quick things to know for Super Bowl Sunday:

The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

At 11:00 a.m., you can watch the Super Bowl LVII Pregame on FOX31

You can watch Super Bowl LVII on FOX31. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles

The National Anthem will be performed by Chris Stapleton. The halftime show will be performed by Rihanna

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, the Eagles are favored to win the Super Bowl by 1.5 points

You can watch the FOX31 Sports Zone show at 11 p.m. on Sunday night on FOX31.