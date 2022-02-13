12 teams haven’t won a Super Bowl: Could that change Sunday?

(NEXSTAR) – The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals are taking to the field Sunday for Super Bowl LVI. While there have been 56 Super Bowls, there are still a dozen teams that haven’t brought home their own Lombardi Trophy – including the Bengals.
That’s right, history could be made Sunday in L.A. if the Bengals win. And if you’re really particular, the Rams haven’t technically won a Super Bowl as the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams franchise won Super Bowl XXXIV in 1999 while the team played in St. Louis.
Technicalities aside, here are the 12 teams, in order of their number of appearances, that have yet to win a Super Bowl.
Cleveland Browns
Appearances: 0
Jacksonville Jaguars
Appearances: 0
Detroit Lions
Appearances: 0
Houston Texans
Appearances: 0
Tennessee Titans
Appearances: 1
Last appearance: 2000
Arizona Cardinals
Appearances: 1
Last appearance: 2005
Los Angeles Chargers
Appearances: 1
Last appearance: 1995 (The Chargers played in San Diego during this season)
Cincinnati Bengals
Appearances: 2
Last appearance: 1989
Atlanta Falcons
Appearances: 2
Last appearance: 2017
Carolina Panthers
Appearances: 2
Last appearance: 2016
Buffalo Bills
Appearances: 4
Last appearance: 1994
Minnesota Vikings
Appearances: 4
Last appearance: 1977