HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) —There are a little less than five days left until the FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar, and one quirky and beloved soccer coach is writing personal messages to each U.S. Men’s National Team player.

The U.S. will have a team in the World Cup for the first time in eight years, and thousands are throwing their support behind the team before they head across the Atlantic Ocean.

In a marketing campaign that has gone viral across the county, a fictional soccer coach with unrelenting optimism and a knack for bringing people together has penned a personal message to a local USMNT player before he heads off to Qatar.

Ethan Horvath was called up as part of the 26-player squad. The 27-year-old is a Highlands Ranch native who dropped out of high school to move to England and play soccer. He made his USMNT debut at the age of 21.

Ted Lasso wished the USMNT goalkeeper good luck, but he didn’t just write him a simple letter. No, the upbeat coach left Horvath encouraging words on a giant yellow billboard on South Broadway and Jewell Avenue in Denver.

“Ethan, you sure must have been livin’ the high life in Highlands Ranch. You’re practically next-door neighbors with the Rockies – a stone fortress, protecting the land. Kinda like you on the National Team competing in the games of games. You’re the rock and a hard place. Ain’t nothing is gonna get past you. You’ll be takin’ down scissors and paper. I mean, paper really has no business beating rock in the first place, like y’all have never heard of paperweights? One thing I know rock solid, nobody’s gonna cross Mt. Horvath. Ready to rock, Ted Lasso.” Ted Lasso pens good luck message to local USMNT member

According to FOX Sports, the main character of the hit Apple TV series, who is played by Jason Sudeikis, has written personalized messages to each USMNT member and posted them on billboards or the sides of buildings in their hometown.

All that’s left for Horvath is to follow the “Lasso Way” and “believe.” The USMNT will open up World Cup play in Qatar on Wednesday, Nov. 21 against Wales.