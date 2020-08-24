Team Full Gorilla provides national opportunities while HS players wait for season

DENVER (KDVR) — Football with a full team is out this fall for high school players due to CHSAA pushing back the season to spring, but seven on seven football is in.

“Seven on seven is a unique game because it teaches the boys to react, to trust their instincts and their technique without the constant contact that you would normally see,” Kerron Stokes said, Team Full Gorilla coach.

While these players wait for the high school season, Team Full Gorilla is providing the football fix.

“When the state shutdown a long time ago, we didn’t see the boys for a long time, and it made a difference between those kinds of things and just being back on the turf with them on Sundays.

We’ve got the best players from around the state and they need an outlet, and the comradery and the connectiveness, it’s made a huge difference.” said Coach Stokes.

Team Full Gorilla is also providing another opportunity for these high school football players: a chance to play on the turf this fall. The non-profit organization played in a national tournament over the Fourth of July weekend and will do the same over Labor Day weekend.

“We are taking a charter bus all together, it’s like 12 hours. It’s all fun times. It’s going to other states and competing against the best of the best.” Ja’Derris Carr said, running back committed to Princeton.

With over 100 DI offers amongst this team, there’s no wonder they wear legends across their chest and compete in national tournaments.