Tapia helps lead Rockies to rare road win over Marlins

Colorado Rockies’ Raimel Tapia, right, dives into home as Miami Marlins relief pitcher John Curtiss, left, waits for the throw on a passed ball by catcher Sandy Leon (not shown) during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit two doubles, singled and scored twice, and the Colorado Rockies earned a rare road victory, beating the Miami Marlins 4-3.

Charlie Blackmon had two hits and an RBI for the Rockies, who are a major league-worst 5-23 on the road — compared to 20-14 at Coors field.

Tapia has eight doubles in June after he hit four over the first two months of the season.

Winning pitcher Austin Gomber allowed one run in five innings. The left-hander was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the sixth after he scattered five hits and struck out eight on 84 pitches.