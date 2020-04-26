Tampa mayor tries to make amends with Tom Brady in welcome letter

(CNN) — Tom Brady has had a few mishaps since moving to Tampa, Florida, so the mayor is trying to make nice with him.

The 42-year-old NFL star was discovered working out in a downtown park earlier this week, and park staff ordered him to leave, Mayor Jane Castor said. Like many public places around the country, the park was closed to visitors under coronavirus regulations.

“Tom, my apologies for the miscommunication when you arrived — not the best first impression,” Castor wrote in a letter she posted on Twitter. “But given my law enforcement background, I couldn’t help but have someone investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T. running wild in one of our beautiful city parks.”

“No harm — no foul, and thanks for being a good sport,” she added.

Earlier this week, Brady joked in a tweet about the reports that he accidentally entered a stranger’s home when trying to meet a member of his new team.

The mayor’s letter was addressed to Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was traded this week to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be reuniting with Brady.

“We are so glad to have you here. While most people retire and come to Florida, you came out of retirement to head our way,” she wrote to the pair.

Castor also thanked Brady and his wife for donating 750,000 meals to Feeding Tampa Bay.

Brady recently moved to Florida to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots.

Tampa is slated to host next year’s Super Bowl.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.