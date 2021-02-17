Sheriff: Vincent Jackson may have suffered from alcoholism, CTE

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (KDVR) — An autopsy on former NFL star Vincent Jackson showed he may have struggled with chronic alcoholism, which could have been a factor in his death, the Hillsborough County sheriff said Wednesday.

Relatives of Jackson are also telling police in Florida the late NFL player may have been battling chronic traumatic encephalopathy, also known as CTE.

Jackson, 38, was found dead Monday in a hotel room in Brandon, Fla. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida released a media statement, saying it may be several weeks before it’s known just how the former NFL wide receiver suddenly died:

“It could be several weeks before we know what led to the untimely and tragic death of Vincent Jackson. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office continues to conduct a thorough investigation alongside the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Based on statements made by relatives of Jackson to detectives, his family had reason to believe he may have suffered from chronic alcoholism and concussions, however, the exact cause and manner of Mr. Jackson’s death will not be certain until his autopsy, among other reports, is complete.”

Jackson was born in Colorado Springs and went to college at the University of Northern Colorado (UNC). He was selected in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. He was signed by Tampa Bay in 2012 where he played until 2016.