Senior forward develops into star for CU women’s basketball team

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Just a few weeks ago, the Colorado women’s basketball team knocked off then No. 1 Stanford. It was the third time the University of Colorado (CU) has knocked off an AP Top 25 opponent in the last three years.

A big part to those wins was senior forward Mya Hollingshed. She’s made a name for herself in a Buffs uniform; But it’s funny, Colorado wasn’t necessarily the plan for Hollingshed.

“Colorado was my first official first, and I was supposed to take three or four other visits,” said Hollingshed, a CU senior.

There was just something about the program at Colorado that made the decision easy though.

“My mom was sitting in the front; I was sitting in the back,” said Hollingshed. “I told her, ‘I think I’m going to commit.’ She was like, ‘OK, then tell them!’”

That initial instinct has led the senior out of Texas to one incredible career with Colorado.

“Being a Buff has been one of the best experiences. When I look back to freshman year to when I wore the headband and goggles, I was just a whole different person back then,” said Hollingshed.

Reflecting on how far she has come reminds Hollingshed of the leader she is now.

“Coaches tell me that people feed off my energy. People can tell when I’m up, I’m up, or when I’m down, I’m down,” said Hollingshed. “I try to use my energy in a positive way, and I think that has helped me as a person in a leadership role.”

Her on-the-court abilities help, too, as Hollingshed is averaging almost 17 points a game right now. This includes a 32-point performance when the Buffs took down Stanford this season.

“The Stanford game was just a game we should have won last year, twice,” said Hollingshed. “We just couldn’t let a third game slip away, but the fact they were number one made it even better.”

For most seniors, the option to come back for another year is a possibility. For Hollingshed, if she goes pro, she goes pro, but she wouldn’t mind being a Buff again.

Hollingshed and Colorado are back in action on Friday against now No. 6-ranked Stanford.