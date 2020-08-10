Schedule for first four games of Avalanche’s first round match up with Arizona set

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 02: Nazem Kadri #91 of the Colorado Avalanche scores the game winning goal against the St. Louis Blues at the 20 minute mark of the third period and is joined by Mikko Rantanen #96 in a Round Robin game during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff at the Rogers Place on August 02, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The Avalanche defeated the Blues 2-1. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The National Hockey League has released the first part of the schedule for the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Avalanche secured the No. 2 seed in the west after finishing round robin play in the restart with a 2-0-1 record. They will take on the Arizona Coyotes who upset the Nashville Predators in the qualifying round in four games in the best-of-five series.

The best-of-seven series kicks off on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Games two and three take place on Friday at noon and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. It will mark Colorado’s first back-to-back games in the playoffs since the 2008 Western Conference quarterfinals against the Minnesota Wild.

The fourth game of the series is scheduled for Aug. 17 at 3:30 p.m.

A 'Happy Hour' schedule for the Avs in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.



Find a drink and a friend (or bar) that has AltitudeTV pic.twitter.com/kLoOUizua9 — Dave Althouse (@davealthouse) August 10, 2020

All games will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta which is serving as the hub for the Western Conference during the playoffs.

If necessary, the schedule for the games five through seven will be announced on a later date.

All games will be broadcast on Altitude TV in addition to three national networks. Games one and four will be carried on NBC Sports Network. Meanwhile, NHL Network will carry game two and CNBC will carry game three. It isn’t clear whether those networks will be blacked out in the Denver market.