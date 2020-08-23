Rocky Mountain Waterski and Wake offers endless opportunities on the water

DENVER (KDVR) — An afternoon on the lake. It’s something you can’t beat. In the unique time we are in right now with the pandemic, going out on the lake is an opportunity to learn a new sport as well. For this group of friends, it’s their first time trying out water skiing.

“At first it’s kind of scary and you think you’re going to fall over immediately because you’re leaning on a rope, but it’s really fun going on the water and hitting the bumps too.” said Reese Myers, first time water-skier.

The staff out at Rocky Mountain Ski and Wake encourage anyone, seriously anyone, to come out and try the sport.

“Letting someone enjoy the sport that is our passion is so awesome. Helping someone to get up on skis or wakeboard for the first time is very fulfilling to us and to them as well, and seeing those customers come back year and year again.

Beginner and intermediate camps are in full swing, and for kids like Connor Flaherty, lake days are the best days.

“You get to go so fast and you go across the wake, there’s so much stuff to do out here. Everyone that works here is super nice and this place is just amazing.” Flaherty said.

The camps end at the end of the month of August.