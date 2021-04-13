Rocky Mountain Showdown extended through 2038

Colorado and Colorado State will battle for the Centennial Cup in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Friday, Aug. 29, 2014.

Denver, CO (KDVR) – The matchup between a pair of the state’s biggest rivals; Colorado State University and the University of Colorado is being extended through 2038.

The new six-game extension adds to the two remaining games already on the schedule.

All games will be played on campus. The final showdown in Denver at Broncos Stadium at Mile High was in played in 2019. The Buffs defeated the Rams 52 – 31.

New schedule for the Rocky Mountain Showdown:

Sept. 16, 2023 – Boulder

Sept. 14, 2024 – Fort Collins (first time at Canvas Stadium)

Sept. 15, 2029 – Fort Collins

Sept. 14, 2030 – Boulder

Sept. 17, 2033 – Boulder

Sept. 16, 2034 – Fort Collins

Sept. 19, 2037 – Boulder

Sept. 11, 2038 – Fort Collins