Rockies to honor Larry Walker’s Hall of Fame Induction on Sept. 25

Larry Walker during the Colorado Rockies’ 9-5 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 20, 1997. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Allsport)

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies will honor Larry Walker’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame on September 25.

The festivities will include a special pregame ceremony for Walker with speeches from former players and the unveiling of his #33 on the outfield fascia.

Fans who attend will also get a commemorative Larry Walker bobblehead to take home. They’ll also get to take pictures with his actual Hall of Fame plaque on the only day that it will be allowed to be anywhere outside of Cooperstown.

The celebration will continue on September 26th with a commemorative #33 lapel pin giveaway to the first 15,000 fans.

Tickets are available on the Rockies website.

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET in Cooperstown, NY on September 8. Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, and Ted Simmons will also be honored as part of the Class of 2020. The event was scheduled for July 25 with no crowds, but officials decided to shift the date.