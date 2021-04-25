Rockies overcome two Harper home runs with Story grand slam to beat Phillies 12-2

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story flips his bat after hitting a grand slam off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Hale in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fourth inning and the Colorado Rockies overcame two solo home runs by Bryce Harper to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-2.

Story hit his third career slam and second home run on a 2-2 curveball from Dave Hale, sending the ball 433 feet into the left-field seats.

Story did not hit his first home run of the season until Friday. Harper hit a 430-foot drive to right-center in the first and a 468-foot drive in the third.

Colorado heads to San Francisco for a three game series with the Giants on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories