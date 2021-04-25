Rockies overcome two Harper home runs with Story grand slam to beat Phillies 12-2

Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story flips his bat after hitting a grand slam off Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Hale in the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 25, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fourth inning and the Colorado Rockies overcame two solo home runs by Bryce Harper to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 12-2.

Story hit his third career slam and second home run on a 2-2 curveball from Dave Hale, sending the ball 433 feet into the left-field seats.

Story did not hit his first home run of the season until Friday. Harper hit a 430-foot drive to right-center in the first and a 468-foot drive in the third.

Colorado heads to San Francisco for a three game series with the Giants on Monday.